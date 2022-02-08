Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for temperatures you haven’t felt in weeks on Tuesday.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said many parts of the state, including the Twin Cities, will hit 40 degrees.
Precipitation will move in from the north and west — sprinkles or flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening. Overnight, into Wednesday a wintry mix could hit the metro.
Wednesday will hit its high temp in the mid-30s early in the day, then temperatures will drop to the mid-20s by evening.
Thursday and Friday will also see highs in the mid-30s, and a wintry mix is again possible later in the week.