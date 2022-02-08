CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for temperatures you haven’t felt in weeks on Tuesday.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said many parts of the state, including the Twin Cities, will hit 40 degrees.

(credit: CBS)

Precipitation will move in from the north and west — sprinkles or flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening. Overnight, into Wednesday a wintry mix could hit the metro.

Wednesday will hit its high temp in the mid-30s early in the day, then temperatures will drop to the mid-20s by evening.

Thursday and Friday will also see highs in the mid-30s, and a wintry mix is again possible later in the week.