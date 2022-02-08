MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During winter, Minnesotans

“We’ve only had one other time this month where we had a red Weather Watcher, so with today’s 20-degree temperatures swing up, Minnesota ski hills were just full of winter weather enthusiasts loving the warmer weather,” meteorologist Lisa Meadows said.

Skiers love being able to stay out.

“We get to spend a lot more time outside instead of having to spend so much time in A chalet,” Molly Silseth said.

According to Meadows, we started the month with a string of highs only in the single digits.

“It was horribly cold brutally cold and now we got a little bit of a heatwave,” said Evan and Corey Gare.

While maybe not a heatwave, but this time last year we had a high of only 1 degree.

“It’s so nice out I had to shed all the layers,” said Evan and Corey Gare. “We had under the jackets, and I might have to take another one off it’s super beautiful out here.”

The last time we were this warm was Jan. 18 when, we hit 42 degrees.

“It’s really pleasant, it’s like a summer day, you know,” Nick Stowell said. “If you dress for a winter, it’s great, and I’m a wimp with cold, so that’s a sign that it’s warm.”

And another telltale sign is the packed car washes all across the metro. Others were out taking a jog…in just shorts.

Whatever your pleasure, Tuesday’s weather allowed it.