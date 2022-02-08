MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A source from the St. Paul Police Department tells WCCO that they have arrested a homicide suspect from the case that ultimately led to the death of Amir Locke last week inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Police say that they arrested the suspect, who is 17 years old, in Winona Monday after. The Winona Police Chief has confirmed that his agency assisted St. Paul police.

Police have confirmed that the person they’ve arrested is believed to be connected with the homicide of Otis Elder, who was shot and killed on the 500 block of North Prior Avenue last month.

The suspect is currently being processed in Ramsey County, the police source tells WCCO, on potential charges of second-degree murder. Charging documents are expected to be filed sometime Tuesday morning.

The warrant served that day is sealed. Police are asking for the warrant to be unsealed as soon as possible. The arrested suspect has yet to be named.

Officer Mark Hanneman shot Locke last Wednesday morning as a SWAT team conducted a search warrant connected to a murder in St. Paul. Body-camera footage showed the 22-year-old was sleeping on a couch when the team entered the living room. As he awoke, Locke grabbed his handgun nearby and was soon shot three times by Hanneman.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said Locke was not named in the original search warrant.

The St. Paul Police Department does not use no-knock warrants, but they said since they were serving a warrant in Minneapolis, they went with the Minneapolis Police Department’s preference to have no-knock warrant in this case. Typically, a judge has to unseal a warrant.

Two WCCO sources later confirmed that it was Peter Cahill, the judge who presided over the Derek Chauvin trial, who signed off on the no-knock search warrant.

Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday imposed a moratorium on both the request and execution of no-knock warrants in Minneapolis.

“No matter what information comes to light, it won’t change the fact that Amir Locke’s life was cut short,” Frey said, in a statement. “To ensure safety of both the public and officers until a new policy is crafted, I’m issuing a moratorium on both the request and execution of such warrants in Minneapolis.”

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the police shooting, while St. Paul’s homicide investigation remains ongoing. As mentioned above, the search warrants initially filed to enter the apartment are under seal until a court determines otherwise, per standard practice and Minnesota law.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will work with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to review the police shooting and potential charges.

“I promise the Locke family and all Minnesotans that we will work with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to conduct a fair and thorough review of the BCA investigation and that we will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency,” Ellison said in a statement. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, only limited informational statements will be released until the conclusion of the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more updates as they’re available.