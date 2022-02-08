MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Maple Grove woman was sentenced to 306 months in prison Monday for murdering her boyfriend, whom she shot several times in 2020 after he allegedly hit her during a fight.
Stephanie Clark was convicted of second-degree murder in October. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced her 25-and-a-half year sentence Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, Clark shot her boyfriend on March 5, 2020, in their Maple Grove apartment. She told investigators they got into a fight and he punched her in the stomach and back, then she shot him in the chest and head.
Clark received credit for 124 days already served.