ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Students in the Twin Cities walked out of class Tuesday in protest of the police killing of Amir Locke.

In St. Paul, hundreds of students at Central High School gathered outside the building around noon to hold a rally, which was organized by the Black Student Union and the nonprofit Minnesota Teen Activists.

This walkout went from about 40 students to…THIS in a matter of minutes.

I’m seeing adults and young children, beyond the walls of this high school, participating.

The students are demanding justice for Locke and for an end to no-knock warrants in Minnesota. The students plan to walk to the governor’s mansion to make their voices heard.

“I feel like we’ve all had this concern with Breonna Taylor, when we saw her case happen with the no-knock warrant,” said Grace Mutondo, a senior. “We saw also how Kentucky took over and how they banned the no-knock warrants.”

The students say it’s important for young people to speak up.

“It shows we’re not just little kids,” said Nevaeh Wiley, another senior at the high school. She added: “If we know we can make a change, we’re more than happy to do it.”

Central High School is the leader in Tuesday’s walkout. Several other Minnesota high schools and middle schools are also participating in the protest.

The demonstration comes nearly a week after Minneapolis police fatally shot Locke during an early morning no-knock raid at a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Body-camera footage of the shooting showed that the 22-year-old was sleeping on a couch with a gun when officers burst through the threshold. Officer Mark Hanneman shot Locke three times roughly 10 seconds after entering the apartment.

The no-knock raid was done as part of a St. Paul murder investigation. On Tuesday, documents showed that police were looking for Locke’s cousin, 17-year-old Mekhi Speed, who was wanted for killing a man in St. Paul last month. Speed has since been arrested.

So far this year, police have executed at least 11 no-knock warrants in Minneapolis. Last year, the city issued 78 no-knock warrants. For 2020, that number was notably higher, at 171 no-knock warrants.

Later Tuesday, House Democrats at the state capitol plan to introduce legislation that would ban no-knock warrants in Minnesota.