MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced on Tuesday it will lift its vaccine or negative COVID-19 test requirement for large events.
The university was requiring any events with more than 200 attendees to ask for a a proof of vaccination or recent negative test. Per the announcement, that policy will be lifted starting Thursday.
University President Joan Gabel cited “significant decreases” in COVID-19 transmission statewide, as well as “forecasts predicting continued declines.”
The university will still require masks at all indoor facilities. A vaccine or testing mandate remains in effect for establishments that serve food and drink and sports and entertainment venues in Minneapolis.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show the state’s rolling average positivity rate has fallen to just below 15%, after peaking at nearly 24% last month.