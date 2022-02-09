BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WCCO) – Two people are in custody after a seven-hour long standoff in western Wisconsin.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic incident call on Monday at 8 a.m. to assist the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. A gun was used and fired at a car and a residence, officials say.
When deputies arrived at the scene on 6th Avenue, they saw movement in the house but no one would come to the door. After four hours of negotiations, the owner of the house came out, but said there was no one else in the home.
Deputies believed there were at least two others in the house, and eventually another man came out of the house, the sheriff’s office says. The man was the suspect that Polk County was looking for, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Officers then entered the house and found a woman hiding in an attic crawl space. She was treated for a bite wound on her leg and taken into custody as well, as she had three felony warrants out for her arrest.
The case is under investigation.