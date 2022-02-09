MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra met with parents and lawmakers at the University of Minnesota’s Child Development Laboratory School Wednesday to highlight the American Rescue Plan’s investments in child care.
The plan provided nearly $40 billion in relief to child care providers and families. Much of that money went to keep struggling day cares open so parents could return to work.
“We helped states like Minnesota safely keep open child care centers and family child care providers, and boost pay for their workers,” Biden said.
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Ilhan Omar also appeared with Biden at the university.
The Minnesota GOP called Biden’s visit a Democratic effort to buy votes and distract from problems like crime and inflation.