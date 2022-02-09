MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man identified in Mille Lacs County court documents as a former sheriff’s office deputy has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A criminal complaint filed last month accuses 73-year-old Russell James Bankey of Garrison of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl with whom he had a “significant relationship.”
According to the complaint, the alleged assaults occurred between 2009 and 2015 and started when the girl was 6 or 7 years old. The alleged victim, who is now an adult, went to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in August to report Bankey had sexually assaulted her years prior.
Later in August, the complaint states, the alleged victim had a recorded phone call with Bankey, in which he allegedly apologized and said, “If it ever gets out, I’ll be in a lot of trouble.” When she asked why he assaulted her, Bankey allegedly said, “I guess I was lonesome.”
An order of recusal also filed last month states Bankey “was a sheriff’s office deputy working closely with the court for many years.”
A Mille Lacs County employee newsletter from 2017 lists a “Russell (Jim) Bankey” as a newly-hired part-time transport court security/deputy.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office told WCCO it could not comment on an open investigation, and also said it was not that office’s investigation.