RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — There is a memorial planned Wednesday for the teenager shot and killed outside of his school last week.
Friends and family will gather to remember 15-year-old Jahmari Rice at Richfield’s Hope Church at 11:30 a.m.
Two other students were also shot on the day Rice was killed. One of them was seriously hurt.
It all happened on the sidewalk outside of the South Education Center, the school to which Rice had just transferred.
Investigators say there was an argument, and they believe that’s when 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez Alvarez started shooting. Both are in jail right now, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.