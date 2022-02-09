MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis. A source tells WCCO’s Mike Max that the victim is a sophomore at North Community High School, and a member of the Polars football team.

Authorities say it happened at about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. Few details were immediately available, but investigators say that they’re seeking a suspect after they fled on foot.

The victim was listed in extreme critical condition, according to city officials.

The shooting occurred while some other Minneapolis North students staged a sit-in at city hall to demand justice and accountability following the police killing of Amir Locke last week.

Less than two hours after the shooting, a Minneapolis school bus driver was shot in the head about two miles south. The driver’s injuries are not considered life threatening. There were three children under the age of 10 on the bus at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

Minneapolis Public Schools released this statement Wednesday evening about the shootings:

Our MPS community is grieving tonight after one of our students and one of our bus drivers were the victims of gun violence in two separate incidents.

Investigations are currently underway and until we have more information, we are not sharing specifics.

For now, we recognize the deep impact this has on our students, staff and families. Our thoughts tonight are especially with the victims’ families during this difficult time.

