Minnesota Weather: Milder Wednesday, With Flurries And Sprinkles PossibleAfter the Twin Cities climbed above 40 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday's weather might be a bit of a letdown.

Why Have There Been So Many Temperature Swings This Season?“We’ve had 12 Alberta clippers since the end of December ... and then behind the clipper we get the cold air. So every time that happens, the warmth, then the cold,” assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay said.

'It's Really Pleasant': Minnesotans Enjoying February Weather In The 40sMinnesotans are enjoying a surge of warm air.

Minnesota Weather: Flurries In Western MN Could Impact Morning CommuteFollowing a bitterly cold day in Minnesota Thursday, some snow is still possible early Friday and it could affect the morning commute.

Allianz Field Preps For What Could Be Coldest Soccer Game In US HistoryThere's no roof on Allianz Field, and wind chills are expected to be -10 degrees Wednesday evening.