MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the Twin Cities climbed above 40 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday’s weather might be a bit of a letdown.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said temperatures will still be above average across the state, but they’ll be falling throughout the day. The metro will see its high of 32 early in the day. It will be brisk, too, with winds between 15 and 20 mph through the late afternoon.
Flurries and sprinkles are possible until around noon, especially up north and in the metro.
Wednesday night, temperatures will dip into the single digits.
Thursday, we’ll climb back into the 30s, but a clipper system arriving in the afternoon will bring a quick burst of snowfall across the state, followed by a rain/snow mix as things warm up. In the metro, expect about an inch, while areas north of Interstate 94 could see 2-3 inches.
Friday will once again feature temperatures in the mid-30s, but a big cooldown comes Saturday, with a high of only 6 in the forecast. Things should warm up again at the start of next week.