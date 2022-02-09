Michelle Mazzara, Luvafoodie CEO and Founder, shared these heart healthy recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Luvafoodie Faro Salad with Garlic Lovers Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 cup of Faro
2 cups of Arugula, chopped
1 cup of fresh mint chopped
1 cup of fresh parsley chopped
1 cup of julienned radishes
1 package of The Greensted Zesty Mix Microgreens
3 green onions sliced
3 tbsp. chopped salted pistachios
Dressing:
1/3 cup of olive oil
½ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
3 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
Directions:
1. Rinse and Drain faro. Place in saucepan with ½ tsp. salt and enough water to cover faro about 4 cups.
2. Bring water to boil and then reduce heat to low simmer and cook just until tender (25 minutes).
Do not overcook!
3. Drain faro and set aside in bowl.
4. Mix together all salad ingredients in a small bowl.
5. In a large serving bowl mix together all salad ingredients including faro. Add ½ the amount of prepared dressing to salad bowl. You will have extra dressing to use at another time.
6. Top salad with pistachios.
Luvafoodie Tropical Baked Salmon
Ingredients:
1 -2 lbs. Verlasso Salmon (serving for 2)
½ medium pineapple, peeled, cored, ad sliced
1 pink grapefruit, sliced
2 limes sliced
3 tbsp. Full Circle Market organic coconut oil
2 tsp. lime zest
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
2 tsp. grapefruit zest
2 tbsp. grapefruit juice
1 tbsp. Full Circle Market Organic light color Agave Nectar
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice blend
1 bunch of basil
Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
1. Preheat Oven to 425 degrees
2. Spray cooking sheet with nonstick spray; arrange pineapple, grapefruit and lime slices on baking sheet set aside.
3. In a small bowl combine: coconut oil, lime zest and juice, grapefruit zest and juice, agave nectar and Luvafoodie Seafood Loves spice. Microwave on high for 15 seconds until coconut oil melts, set aside.
4. Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Place salmon skin side down, on top of fruit slices on baking sheet.
5. Drizzle with coconut mixture, over salmon.
6. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Salmon should be opaque cooked medium.
7. Remove salmon and fruit and plate on platter. Garnish with basil leaves.
Luvafoodie Rum and Ginger Cake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Ingredients:
1 package of yellow cake mix
1 package of instant vanilla pudding mix
1 cup of chopped walnuts
¼ cup of finely chopped candied ginger
4 eggs
½ cup cold water
½ cup of vegetable oil
½ cup of run
Glaze:
¼ lb. butter
¼ cup of water
1 cup of granulated sugar
½ cup rum
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Spice
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
4 Luvafoodie Dark Chocolate Lovers bar
2 tsp. butter
10 large strawberries
Valentine sprinkles
Directions:
Preheat oven 325 degrees
1. Grease and flour 12 cup Bundt pans
2. Sprinkle nuts and ginger over bottom of each pan.
3. Mix all cake ingredients together, pour batter into pans over nut and ginger mixture.
4. Bake one hour. Invert pan on rack and cool.
5. In small saucepan melt butter, stir in water Luvafoodie Ginger Lime spice. Boil 5 minutes, stir constantly.
6. Remove from heat.
7. Drizzle glaze over top of mini cakes.
Directions for Strawberries:
1. Wash and dry strawberries, pat dry.
2. Melt chocolate bars in microwave, add butter.
3. Spoon chocolate over strawberries and sprinkle with Valentine sprinkles. Refrigerate until chocolate hardens.
Luvafoodie Valentine Cocktail
Ingredients:
Makes 2 Valentine Cocktails
1 Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea bag prepared chilled
4 oz. of Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea cold
6 oz. Montbisou Framboises Liqueur (Raspberry)
1 small bottle of La Vostra Prosecco Rose
8 raspberries
Directions:
1. In a small glass pitcher or martini shaker mix all ingredient together except raspberries.
2. Divide into wine glasses.
3. Top each wine glass off with raspberries.