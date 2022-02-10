MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deshaun Hill, the teenager shot Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis, has died, according to his football coach.

Hill, 15, played quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis. His coach, Charles Adams, told WCCO-TV on Thursday that the teenager succumbed to wounds suffered in the shooting near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

In a Facebook post, North High notified students of Hill’s death, saying: “Dear Polar nation, we have lost our beloved D. Hill.”

Authorities have yet to release details on the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Earlier Thursday, community members called the Wednesday afternoon shooting “senseless.” They hoped surveillance video from the intersection would be released so that the shooter can be found.

Street outreach team We Push For Peace patrols the intersection where the shooting happened. They do so from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

On Wednesday, however, members attended the funeral for Jahmari Rice, the teenager killed in a shooting last week outside a Richfield school. After the service, the group took off patrol duty.

“It angered a lot of us, all of us, actually,” said Trenton Pollard, of We Push For Peace. “We were talking about it in a meeting this morning, we’re just super angry about it, about the fact that we weren’t out here. Because we believe it wouldn’t have happened if we were.”

WCCO-TV has learned that HBO is making a documentary on the Minneapolis North High School football team. Hill is a focal point in the project. The documentary crew was distraught to learn Wednesday that the teenager was in grave condition.

Hill was shot just blocks away from the scene of another shooting Wednesday. In that shooting, a school bus driver was shot in the head. Three students under the age of 10 were on the bus at the time. The bus driver is expected to survive.

Also on Thursday, another shooting on the city’s northside left two men dead. Counting Hill’s death, Minneapolis has logged eight homicides so far this year.

This is how we remember D. Hill. Little Deshaun, our Laney baby who grew up to be such an incredible young man. What a tragedy to lose him today. pic.twitter.com/KcEmICr6L3 — Lucy Laney Community School (@MPS_LucyLaney) February 11, 2022

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff released this statement Thursday evening about Hill’s death:

We cannot begin to express the sadness we feel as a result of this devastating loss. This bright young man had everything to live for and a promising future ahead of him. The gun violence in our community has to stop. Our youth deserve to feel and be safe. MPS pledges its support to our student’s family, his friends and all those at North and the rest of MPS who knew and loved him. Additionally, we’ve had staff at North High yesterday and today supporting students. Staff will also be there tomorrow.