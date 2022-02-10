CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be back in the 30s Thursday, and another clipper system will drop light snow and rain across Minnesota.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures have taken a dip across the state Thursday morning, but expect things to warm up by evening, with a high of 37 degrees in the metro.

A clipper system will move in from the northwest around noon and hit the metro around 3 p.m. That system will bring a quick burst of snowfall across the state, followed by a rain-snow mix as things warm up. In the metro, expect about an inch or two, while areas north of Interstate 94 could see 2-3 inches. It will be windy, and the timing stinks with the snow falling during the evening commute.

(credit: CBS)

Rain showers could move in behind the initial burst of snow. It stays mild Thursday night before a cold front passes early Friday. The wind will be strong, and the temperatures will fall during the day. This will lead to a big cool down Saturday, which will feature a high of 8 degrees in the metro. Things should warm up again at the start of next week.