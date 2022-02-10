Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be back in the 30s Thursday, and another clipper system will drop light snow and rain across Minnesota.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures have taken a dip across the state Thursday morning, but expect things to warm up by evening, with a high of 37 degrees in the metro.

A clipper system will move in from the northwest around noon and hit the metro around 3 p.m. That system will bring a quick burst of snowfall across the state, followed by a rain-snow mix as things warm up. In the metro, expect about an inch or two, while areas north of Interstate 94 could see 2-3 inches. It will be windy, and the timing stinks with the snow falling during the evening commute.

Rain showers could move in behind the initial burst of snow. It stays mild Thursday night before a cold front passes early Friday. The wind will be strong, and the temperatures will fall during the day. This will lead to a big cool down Saturday, which will feature a high of 8 degrees in the metro. Things should warm up again at the start of next week.