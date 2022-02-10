MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mural celebrating the life of Minneapolis’ favorite superstar will be painted on a parking ramp in downtown, according to the Downtown Council.
A Prince mural will adorn Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. The council said there’s no timeline yet for its completion.
The council said Prince’s family will be involved in the creative process. An artist has not yet been selected.
The council said it will likely be similar to the Bob Dylan mural on South Fifth Street in downtown.
This April will mark six years since the Minneapolis native died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen.