The St. Paul Farmers’ Market is celebrating Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl. Click here for more information.

The market shared these recipes on WCCO Mid-Morning:

Strawberry Sauce

Ingredients

– 3 ½ cups fresh strawberries

– 1 lemon, juiced

– 1 cup white sugar

– 1 tablespoon cornstarch

– ¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Mash up the berries in a pot.

2. Mix in lemon juice and the other ingredients.

3. Stir constantly over medium heat until it begins to boil.

4. Remove from heat, allow to cool.

Strawberry-Kombucha Mocktail

Ingredients

Honey Syrup

– 2 oz honey

– 2 oz hot water

Strawberry Kombucha Mocktail

– ¼ cup strawberries chopped

– 1 oz lemon juice

– 1 oz honey syrup

– Ice cubed

– 4 oz kombucha

Directions

Honey Syrup

1. Shake honey and hot water in small sealed container until well mixed.

Strawberry Kombucha Mocktail

1. Stir strawberries in a glass until the strawberries start to break down.

2. Add lemon juice, honey syrup, and ice. Stir to combine.

3. Add sparkling kombucha then top with a berries or fruit of choice.

Best Pound Cake Ever

Ingredients

– 3 c. sugar

– ½ lbs. butter

– 6 whole eggs

– 1 tsp. vanilla extract

– 1 tsp. almond extract

– 1 tsp. lemon extract

– 3 c. flour

– 1/5 tsp. baking soda

– 1 c. sour cream

Directions

1. Mix sugar and butter. Add eggs, one at a time, then add extracts.

2. In separate bowl mix baking soda with flour.

3. Alternately add flour and sour cream into egg mixture.

4. Grease loaf pan.

5. Bake at 325 degrees for 1-1/2 hours or until toothpick comes out clean. Start testing for doneness after 1 hour.

Pork and Bacon Chili from Farm on Wheels (Recipe by Linda Noble)

Ingredients

– 2 T. olive oil

– ½ lb. Farm on Wheels Uncured Bacon Ends, chopped in small pieces

– 1 large onion chopped fine (about 2 cups)

– 1 red bell pepper cut into small pieces

– 1 jalapeno pepper chopped in small pieces, seeds removed

– 3 garlic cloves minced or pressed (about 2 T.)

– 1 T. paprika

– 1 T. ground cumin

– 1 T. ground turmeric

– 2 T. chili powder

– ½ tsp. cayenne pepper

– ½ tsp. thyme

– ½ tsp. black pepper

– ½ tsp. sea salt

– 2 lb. Farm on Wheels ground pork

– 1 28-oz. can crushed or diced tomatoes with juice

– 1 28-oz. can tomato sauce

– 1 15-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

– 1 15-oz. can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

– 1 c. water

– 2 T. honey

– 2 T. rice vinegar

Directions

1. Heat oil in large 6-quart heavy bottomed stainless steel pan over medium heat until shimmering but not smoking; add uncured bacon to pan and stir with wooden spoon for 2 minutes.

2. Add onions, stir 2 minutes, then add garlic, bell pepper and jalapeno pepper and stir 2 minutes more.

3. Push mixture to side of pan and add 2 lbs. of Farm on Wheels ground pork, break up into small pieces with wooden spoon, add paprika, cumin, turmeric, chili powder, cayenne pepper, thyme, black pepper, and sea salt on top of ground pork.

4. Move ground pork and seasoning around until brown, then stir ground pork and bacon until mixed. Add crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce to pan.

5. Add rice vinegar, honey and 1 cup water.

6. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Remove cover and continue to simmer for 1 hour. If chili is thick and sticking to bottom of pan, add another ½ cup of water.

Crock pot option: When all ingredients are added, transfer the chili to a large crock pot and cook on low for 4 hours. Enjoy!

The St. Paul Farmers’ Market was also named one of 20 nominees in USA Today’s “10 Best” readers’ poll. Click here to vote through Feb. 28.