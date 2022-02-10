ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild’s Marcus Foligno has been suspended two games for kneeing another player, the NHL announced Thursday.
The incident happened during the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Video of the incident showed Foligno and Jets forward Adam Lowry fighting before Lowry went to the ground, with Foligno on top. As referees tried to separate them, Foligno lifted his knee and used it to press Lowry’s head into the ice.
He earned a minor unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the act.
The Wild’s next two games are on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Monday against the Detroit Red Wings. Both games are at home.
The 30-year-old Foligno has 17 goals and 10 assists in 40 games for the Wild this season.