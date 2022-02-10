MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been charged in connection to the death of a man in a shooting Saturday in south Minneapolis.

Samantha Jencina Barth, 37, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County with second-degree murder and aiding an offender for the death of 27-year-old Marcellus Strickland.

According to the complaint, Minneapolis police officers arrived at an apartment shortly after 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue.

Officers were told by a woman that Strickland, the father of her child, was shot and that the suspects fled the apartment. They found Strickland suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, the complaint said.

The woman told investigators that while she was at someone’s house, she received threatening messages from Strickland. She later returned to her apartment with Barth and a man.

Shortly after, Strickland kicked down her apartment door, yelled for people to get out and broke the television. The woman called 911, the complaint said.

According to the woman, Strickland assaulted her and threw her on the couch. She then heard three gunshots and realized Strickland had been shot in the neck.

Another witness who was with the woman said they were at Bath’s apartment when Strickland was texting the woman threatening messages, and both Barth and a man were there.

The witness said they were at the woman’s apartment for a short time before Strickland kicked down the door and assaulted the woman, the complaint said. The witness then said they saw Barth hand the man a handgun from her purse.

The man fired three times, the first shot missed Strickland.

On Tuesday, Barth was arrested when she was leaving her apartment. She told investigators that she was drunk and did not remember what happened on Saturday, the complaint said.

Barth admitted being at the apartment when the man was shot, and leaving the apartment with the man after the man was shot.

If convicted of the murder charge, Barth faces up to 40 years in prison.