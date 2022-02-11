MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A coalition of Minneapolis residents gathered Friday afternoon at city hall to demand an ethics investigation into Mayor Jacob Frey over his alleged lying about banning no-knock raids.
The complaint comes a week after a Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team member fatally shot the 22-year-old Black man inside a downtown apartment during a no-knock raid. The group accuses Frey of lying and misleading residents about banning no-knock warrants.
"We the residents of Minneapolis deserve better," said Jeanelle Austin, the founder of Racial Agency Initiative, on Friday. "We deserve to feel safe in our homes and in our streets. We deserve leadership that is trustworthy, fair and accountable."
The city says residents have filed at least 235 ethics complaints against Frey since the shooting. Critics have called for the mayor to resign.
Frey's office issued a statement Friday afternoon: "Just as past politically motivated complaints were dismissed without merit during the last election, these baseless allegations will be recognized as such."
