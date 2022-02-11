Minnesota’s Rollercoaster Weather And What It Means For SpringSnow and cold comes just days after much of the state saw temperatures reach the 40s. John Lauritsen shows us why we’re seeing this roller-coaster weather and what it means for spring.

Minnesota Weather: Blizzard Conditions Prompt Road Closures In Northwestern MinnesotaAs of 3 p.m., a large section of Interstate 94 remains closed between Fargo and the area north of Rothsay. Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls also remains closed.

Minnesota Weather: Another Arctic Blast Is On The WayA blizzard warning has been issued for the Red River Valley in northwestern Minnesota.

Why Have There Been So Many Temperature Swings This Season?“We’ve had 12 Alberta clippers since the end of December ... and then behind the clipper we get the cold air. So every time that happens, the warmth, then the cold,” assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay said.

'It's Really Pleasant': Minnesotans Enjoying February Weather In The 40sMinnesotans are enjoying a surge of warm air.