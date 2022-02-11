MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minneapolis and St. Paul have ended their vaccination mandates for going to restaurants, bars and other public indoor spaces, Minnesota’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 13% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 66.5, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230.
Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 4,857 new cases and 36 more deaths due to COVID-19, two of which were actually in 2021.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,388,401, which includes 55,592 reinfections.
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,797 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
There have now been 59,040 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 10,979 of which were ICU hospitalizations.
As of the latest reports, there were more than 50 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 153 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 899 non-ICU beds. Only 23 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.
A total of 9,314,431 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.1 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.1% have received at least one shot.