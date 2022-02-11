MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifteen-year-old Deshaun Hill was a quarterback for the Minneapolis North High School football team and an honor-roll student. And he died this week after he was shot near Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road Wednesday.
“There are no words to express the sadness felt by the MPS community with the loss of North High School student Deshaun Hill. This promising young man had everything to live for,” MPS superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement. “His fellow students and teachers at North High School are heartbroken and in shock, as we all are.”Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis North High Quarterback, Dies After Shooting, Coach Says
Graff called for a halt to the violence in the neighborhood.
Hill was shot just blocks away from the scene of another shooting Wednesday, where a a school bus driver was shot in the head. Three students under the age of 10 were on the bus at the time. The driver is expected to survive, and none of the children were hurt.
The intersection where Hill was shot is patrolled daily, from noon to 5 p.m., by street outreach team We Push for Peace — except the day Hill was shot. On Wednesday, members attended the funeral for Jahmari Rice, the teenager killed in a shooting last week outside a Richfield school. After the service, the group took off patrol duty.
Hill was a jack of all trades as an athlete, also playing basketball at North High.
His coach, Larry McKenzie, tweeted “The pain of watching my kids in tears over the loss of a teammate and friend is so difficult … We are hurting bad right now.”
WCCO-TV also learned that Showtime is making a documentary on the Polars football team, with Hill as a focal point in the project. The documentary crew was distraught to learn about the shooting Wednesday.