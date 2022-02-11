Minnesota Weather: MnDOT Closes Highways Amid Blizzard Conditions In NW MinnesotaFollowing the Friday morning commute, which will leave wet roads in the metro, temperatures will cool. After sundown, temperatures will dip below zero, with dangerous cold expected in the Northland.

Minnesota Weather: Another Arctic Blast Is On The WayA blizzard warning has been issued for the Red River Valley in northwestern Minnesota.

Why Have There Been So Many Temperature Swings This Season?“We’ve had 12 Alberta clippers since the end of December ... and then behind the clipper we get the cold air. So every time that happens, the warmth, then the cold,” assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay said.

'It's Really Pleasant': Minnesotans Enjoying February Weather In The 40sMinnesotans are enjoying a surge of warm air.

Minnesota Weather: Flurries In Western MN Could Impact Morning CommuteFollowing a bitterly cold day in Minnesota Thursday, some snow is still possible early Friday and it could affect the morning commute.