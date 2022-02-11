MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Minneapolis COVID-19 positivity rate continues to trend downward, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced that city staff will return to offices starting Monday.
City employees who have been working remotely will begin work in person again either full-time or in an alternative work arrangement schedule, according to a release by the Media Relations Coordinator Casper Hill.
This comes a day after Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced that Minneapolis and St. Paul officially lifted the COVID-19 vaccine or negative test requirements for city restaurants, bars and other public spaces.
The return-to-workplace plan only involves city staff, said the release.
All public meetings and hearings of the city council, and the city’s appointed boards and commissions will continue to be meet remotely.