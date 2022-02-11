Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in the northwest part of the state as an Alberta clipper system moving over Minnesota early Friday.
Travel conditions are poor along Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Osakis, and Highway 10 from Moorhead to Wadena. Visibility is minimal and MnDOT reports blowing snow on roads.
Rough roads in the northwestern corner of Minnesota – Moorhead, Osakis, all areas in a MnDOT no travel advisory. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/vXm0hmxX8V
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) February 11, 2022
Most of northern Minnesota was under a winter weather advisory until midnight. A number of counties are also under a blizzard warning until noon, including Polk, Norman, Clay, Kittson, Marshall and Wilkin.
⚠️ From @WCCO: Blizzard Warning for Polk, Norman, Clay, Kittson, Marshall and Wilkin County in MN until 12:00pm Friday. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx
— WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) February 11, 2022
Behind the system will be a mass of warm air, bringing significantly warmer temperatures and the possibility of rain. Overnight, temperatures look to surge near 40 degrees in southern Minnesota. But the warmth won’t last long as another arctic blast is on the way.
Following the Friday morning commute, which will leave wet roads in the metro, temperatures will cool. After sundown, temperatures will dip below zero, with dangerous cold expected in the Northland.