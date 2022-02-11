MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The school bus driver shot in the head in north Minneapolis earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery.
Metropolitan Transportation Network, the bus company operating the route, said Friday that the driver was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. The company added that he received a great outpouring of support from staff and students at Minneapolis Public Schools and the community at large.
The driver’s identity has yet to be released.
The driver's identity has yet to be released.
The driver was shot Wednesday afternoon while driving in North Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood. Three children under the age of 10 were on the bus at the time. None of them were hurt.
Minneapolis police are still searching for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.
The shooting happened just hours after a teenager was shot just blocks away. The victim, 15-Deshaun Hill, died the next day. He was the quarterback of North High’s football team.