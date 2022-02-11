ST. PAUL (WCCO) — We’re getting some idea of what a river balcony could look like in downtown St. Paul. On Thursday night the City and the Great River Passage Conservancy hosted a virtual community workshop to talk about some of the preliminary sketches.
The balcony would be a mile-and-a-half long along the Mississippi river bluff from about the Science Museum to the area around Union Depot.
People will be able to walk along the balcony and enjoy the river views.
There will be more community conversations this spring.
The final schematic design will come out in the fall.