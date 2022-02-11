MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Minneapolis business and residential building Friday afternoon.
Structure fire – crews have lines laid and conducting searches of a 2 story taxpayer (business on 1st floor and residential units on 2nd floor) located on the 3700 block of Bloomington Ave.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 11, 2022
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire of a two story building at the 3700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 12:42 p.m.
Crews extinguished heavy fire in the business of the first floor and also found fire on the second floor.
Extra personnel and equipment were requested and the rest of the fire was extinguished.
Crews say a cat was rescued and no injuries were reported.