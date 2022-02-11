CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Minneapolis business and residential building Friday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire of a two story building at the 3700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 12:42 p.m.

Crews extinguished heavy fire in the business of the first floor and also found fire on the second floor.

Extra personnel and equipment were requested and the rest of the fire was extinguished.

Crews say a cat was rescued and no injuries were reported.

 

 