BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that unfolded in a series of dangerous events.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 in Burnsville, near Crystal Lake Road.
The State Patrol says the driver of a Ford Fusion was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes when it hit another car head on.
The Ford rolled over on its roof, but the driver was able to get out and ran into the southbound lanes of traffic.
The driver was then hit by a semi-truck and two other vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions for quite some time as troopers dealt with the crash.
WCCO is working to learn more about the driver who was killed.