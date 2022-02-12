MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly double shooting Thursday in the Willard-Hay neighborhood, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Saturday that both were victims of homicide.
Police say it happened at about 3:45 p.m. near the 2100 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Officers arrived to find two wounded men inside a vehicle. They were soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say someone was seen leaving the vehicle right after gunshots were heard. The victims — the city’s fifth and sixth homicides of 2022 — were identified on Saturday as 23-year-old Malik Travon Carr-Riggens of Minneapolisand 30-year-old Case Samuel Ritzman of St. Paul.
The manner of death from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner was listed as homicide for both victims. They each died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten says there are no signs at this point that the double-homicide was related to Wednesday’s separate shootings on the north side. A North Community High School student-athlete was gravely hurt in a shooting just after noon near Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. And a school bus driver was shot in the head on the 3700 block of Girard Avenue North less than two hours later while transporting three young children. The driver is expected to survive, and the children weren’t hurt.
Parten says no arrests have been made in any of these cases. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.