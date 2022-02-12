Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We might be back at the cold end of the stick when it comes to winter weather, but WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a glimmer of hope going into the next month.
But first, the arctic cold will usher in a chilly weekend. Saturday’s highs will run about 20 degrees below average across Minnesota and Wisconsin, with morning wind chills of 20 to 40 degrees below zero. The average high for this time of year is 28 degrees.
Sunday will also be cold, and another Alberta clipper system looks to make its way across Minnesota. This system, which will move from the northwest to the Twin Cities, could bring a couple of inches of fresh snow and make driving after the Super Bowl hazardous.
Two clipper systems are expected to bring dustings of snow, with totals of a quarter-inch to 2 inches of snow by Monday morning.
Strong winds whipped up ground blizzard conditions Friday in northwestern Minnesota, leading to several road closures. The Minnesota State Patrol logged hundreds of crashes and spinouts statewide on Friday.
Looking ahead, temperatures look to climb above average on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday).
But looking even further ahead, Augustyniak says that there’s reason to be optimistic, as the temperature outlook for the last full week of February shows a higher than average chance for above-average temperatures, which is true for basically the entire contiguous U.S. but especially true in the southwestern part of Minnesota and across the Dakotasm Nebraska and Kansas.