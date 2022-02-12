EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Eden Valley say that they have fatally shot a driver who was pulled over in a traffic stop.
The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday along Highway 55.
Police say that the vehicle went into a ditch during a pursuit about one mile west of Eden Valley.
The police department statement says that both the driver and an occupant from the vehicle exited and “at one point there was an exchange of gunfire.” The release does not make it clear who shot the driver or whether multiple officers fired, but the release says an officer’s life-saving measures on the scene were not successful.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. That driver has not yet been identified.
The Eden Valley Police Department does not use body cameras on its officers, but a squad camera was operating during the shooting.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.