ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Thieves cleared out a St. Paul Bicycle Shop just two months before its grand opening. It happened overnight Monday at Cargo Bike Shop on Selby Avenue near Snelling Avenue.

“It’s a super awesome cycling-friendly community,” owner Tim Staton said.

Cyclists looking to up their ride or ditch their car, can usually find what they’re looking for at The Cargo Bike Shop during its limited weekend ours. But the specialty shop, this weekend, is mostly cleared out.

Staton said sometime overnight Monday someone broke into his shop, stealing all but two bikes in the display window. Each bike he said, was about 8 or 9 feet long and weighed around 100 pounds.

He doesn’t have security camera footage of the burglary, but believes it couldn’t have been a solo job. The front windows are smashed and have since been covered in plywood. Based on the quality of the theft, Stanton suspects the thieves used a box truck or moving truck.

“Feels like a specific attempt to grab the most high-valued item and get the heck out,” he said.

Tim estimates they stole $40,000 of bicycles and equipment.

“The primary value they got was in cargo bikes. They got seven bikes, five of which were e-cargo bikes — they range in value between $1,500 to over $10,000 each,” he said.

The St. Paul shop is the second location Tim opened after getting his business started in Madison. The grand opening was planned in April.

“This doesn’t deter me from saying we are doing a good thing here, and this set back is something we will overcome, it’s another small hurdle small business owners face sometimes,” he said.

Scanton said it will likely take months to replace the specialty bikes, in part, because of supply chain issues. St. Paul police said they are investigating the burglary,

but so far, no arrests have been made.

Until the bicycles are restocked, Staton said he’ll try to bring some models from his shop in Madison. He added he’s grateful for the support he’s received from the cycling community and his customers in Minnesota.