MN Weather: Sunday Snowfall Could Make For Slick Roads After Super Bowl Parties Another Alberta clipper system is dropping snow across Minnesota, and although accumulations are expected to be light, the fresh snow could impact the Monday morning commute in the Twin Cities.

Drone Video Shows Whiteout Conditions Near Fargo, North DakotaDrone video shows blizzard conditions in Fargo, North Dakota Friday. Some stranded vehicles can be seen on Interstate 29 amid blowing snow.

Minnesota Weather: Following Ground Blizzard, A Night Of Dangerous ColdAs of 3 p.m., a large section of Interstate 94 remains closed between Fargo and the area north of Rothsay. Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls also remains closed.

Minnesota’s Rollercoaster Weather And What It Means For SpringSnow and cold comes just days after much of the state saw temperatures reach the 40s. John Lauritsen shows us why we’re seeing this roller-coaster weather and what it means for spring.

Minnesota Weather: Another Arctic Blast Is On The WayA blizzard warning has been issued for the Red River Valley in northwestern Minnesota.