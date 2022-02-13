MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bachman’s Floral will spend the next 36 hours snipping and shipping more than 100,000 flowers in anticipation for the Valentine’s holiday.
The family-owned store, which began business in the 1880s, says other than Mother’s Day, Monday will be the single-largest sales event for the year.READ MORE: MN Weather: Sunday Snowfall Could Make For Slick Roads After Super Bowl Parties
“I have grown up in the floral industry,” said Bachman’s CEO Susan Bachman. “Valentine’s Day is probably one of my favorite holidays, because it’s really a time for you to think about all the people you care about in your life and show them some sort of sentiment that they mean something to you.”
The store says it’s utilizing the help of over 50 delivery drivers, who will ship flowers directly to homes across the metro.READ MORE: 'I Need The Van Back': Twin Cities Man Says Thief Stole His Custom Wheelchair Van
This year, with the holiday falling one day after the Super Bowl, Bachman says their store is leaning heavily on its in-store partnerships for Lunds & Byerlys chains.
“If they’re at the grocery store picking up their chips and salsa, they can pick up a beautiful flower bouquet as well,” Bachman said.
“I’m getting some flowers for my mother,” said Sarah Burke as she picked a bouquet at Lunds & Byerlys. “Especially in Minnesota when it feels so cold, it’s kind of nice and springy, it warms people up and brightens their day.”MORE NEWS: After A Push To Change City Laws, Bloomington Has Its First Brewery
“It’s important, you’ve got to make time for it,” said Mike Buttry as he picked roses for his wife and daughters. “This is a good reminder and a good way to do it. When you put the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day back-to-back, that’s a lot of calories, and I’m excited for it.”