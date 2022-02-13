MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that Harlan Oberg was snowmobiling with a friend outside Alexandria when he crashed after hitting a patch of ice.
Oberg, of Alexandria, lost control of his sled and fell off, landing on his back. While he was wearing a helmet, the fall left him unconscious.
His friend, a 36-year-old Fargo man, called for help. Paramedics found Oberg conscious and breathing.
An ambulance brought Oberg to Alomere Hospital for treatment.