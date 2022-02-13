MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say the man who died Saturday morning following an exchange of gunfire with police in central Minnesota fatally shot himself in the head.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 34-year-old Stephen Poissant of Brainerd, state officials say. His cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.READ MORE: 'The Holiday Is Great': How Bachman's Preps For Valentine's Day
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Poissant exchanged gunfire with an Eden Valley police officer after an attempted traffic stop on Highway 55.
The officer pursued Poissant for about a mile before Poissant crashed in a ditch. Poissant got out of the car and fired at the officer, the sheriff’s office says.READ MORE: After A Push To Change City Laws, Bloomington Has Its First Brewery
The officer, Evan Borscheid, fired back, grazing Poissant in the knee, state officials say. He attempted to provide aid to Poissant, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
While Eden Valley police officers don’t wear body cameras, the shooting was captured on squad camera, investigators say.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the highest law enforcement office in the state, is investigating the shooting. Its findings will be forwarded to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office for review.MORE NEWS: Twin Cities Businesses Take Different Approaches Following Lifted City Vaccine Mandates
Borscheid, a five-year veteran of the police force, was not hurt in the shooting. He is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.