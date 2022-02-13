Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We might be back at the cold end of the stick when it comes to winter weather, but WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a glimmer of hope going into the next month.

On Sunday morning in northern Minnesota, residents were dealing with the coldest weather in the lower 48. Feels-like temperatures were between 30 and 40 degrees below zero in some parts.

Sunday will stay cold, and another Alberta clipper system looks to make its way across Minnesota. This system, which will move from the northwest to the Twin Cities in the afternoon, could bring a couple of inches of fresh snow and make driving after the Super Bowl hazardous.

In the metro area, ultimately no more than a coating will accumulate, if that. Temperature-wise, the Twin Cities won’t get above 10 degrees Sunday.

Two clipper systems are expected to bring dustings of snow, with totals of a quarter-inch to 2 inches of snow by Monday morning.

Monday’s high will be 18 in the Twin Cities.

Strong winds whipped up ground blizzard conditions Friday in northwestern Minnesota, leading to several road closures. The Minnesota State Patrol logged hundreds of crashes and spinouts statewide on Friday.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to climb above average on Tuesday.

But looking even further ahead, Augustyniak says that there’s reason to be optimistic, as the temperature outlook for the last full week of February shows a higher than average chance for above-average temperatures, which is true for basically the entire contiguous U.S. but especially true in the southwestern part of Minnesota and across the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas.