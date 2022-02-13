MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the first weekend people won’t need a vaccine card to eat out at most places in Minneapolis or St. Paul, that is, if the establishment doesn’t have their own rules in place.

A drop in cases led to the cities dropping the requirement last week.

When the Twin Cities vaccine mandates first came down Jan. 19, Fair State Brewing in northeast Minneapolis said business went up.

“It’s like 99% positive,” beertender Doug DeVries said.

DeVries said they’re going to continue to require vaccinations or a negative test until further notice. He said staff and customers have expressed they feel safer that way.

“I’ve got two unvaccinated infants at home so it’s just one more layer of protection so I’m not bringing that home to them,” he said.

Other businesses, like French Meadow Cafe, told WCCO they’re down 65% in sales since the mandate took effect. They’re hoping a strong Valentine’s Day turnout will help regain, what was lost.

Some restaurants, like St. Paul Bagelry pivoted to takeout only during the mandate. Even as the cities drop mandates, private businesses can still decide their own rules.

“I think it made sense at the time. I mean I’ve always been the safe then sorry type. I have people in my family who are immunocompromised so I would rather air on the side of caution, but I felt that wave is over so if businesses are comfortable with it, good for them,” Minneapolis resident Kaitlin Johnson said.

Mask are still required in both cities in public spaces.