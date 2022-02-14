MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening inside a business in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:13 p.m. inside a business on the 600 block of Broadway Avenue. Responding officers found a man inside with apparent gunshot wounds.
A crowd formed around the officers and paramedics as they tried to aid the victim, police say, adding that some people were interfering with first responders.
More officers were called to control the crowd, and some crowd members were arrested. Police did not specify how many crowd members were taken into custody.
An ambulance brought the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no suspect has been arrested.