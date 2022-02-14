MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple felony counts following a domestic kidnapping that police say happened last week.
The incident happened just after noon last Thursday along the 4200 block of Webber Parkway, just west of Lyndale Avenue North.
A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Monday says that Derrick Jonathan Fasig, of Rosemount, was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will.
Police say that they were able to track Fasig to various locations in Wisconsin and St. Paul before they were able to apprehend him.
The victim told police that she was afraid Fasig would kill her.
Fasig has prior convictions for kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was on supervised release from the Department of Corrections at the time of the kidnapping last week.
Because of the convictions, Fasig is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence for Fasig, who is currently in custody.