MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Givens name marks the University of Minnesota library. It’s appropriate because Archie Givens, Minnesota’s first Black millionaire, has a remarkable story.

“My father was a very passionate person, my father was a very assertive person,” said his daughter, Roxanne. “My father, just by his presence, sometimes could make individuals shake in their boots.”

Archie Givens was born in Minneapolis in 1919 to an indentured servant. His parents died young, and, at age 14, Givens was on his own. He started working at the Minneapolis Club.

“That’s when he came in contact with a lot of influential people,” said Roxanne. “They recognized this desire and his ability to…I don’t know…make things happen.”

And did he ever make things happen. All with the help of his love from north Minneapolis, Phebe.

“My mom was his partner,” Roxanne said. “He always said nothing could have been achieved without her by his side.”

Givens started an ice cream parlor that thrived, and then he and Phebe opened the first integrated nursing homes in Minnesota. When Black people were finally able to legally own new homes, he developed houses in south Minneapolis.

He became the state’s first Black millionaire in 1974. But he wasn’t all about the money.

“The bottom line is not the money you accumulate but its what you do with that change to make things happen,” she said.

She says his success was measured in the jobs he created, as well as the lives he inspired. That includes those of his son, who carried on his legacy of giving.

Archie Givens died young at 54. But while his life was over, the impact it had had just begun.

“I know we can prevail as a race, as a community, that we can prevail against all odds,” Roxanne said. “He’s proof.”

One thing Roxanne and her brother are deeply proud of is that the family’s extensive collective of Black history artifacts. For those interested, the artifacts are available at the Anderson Library on the University of Minnesota campus.