MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its gradual downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 10.9% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s just under a percentage point above the line the health department has drawn for high risk.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 53, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 6,469 new cases and 32 more deaths due to COVID-19, eight of which happened in the months before February.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,399,164, which includes 56,725 reinfections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,862 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

There have now been 59,406 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,014 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

As of the latest reports, there were more than 70 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 145 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 753 non-ICU beds. Only 25 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 17.9 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

A total of 9,341,724 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.11 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.2% have received at least one shot.