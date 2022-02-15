MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Hill-Murray’s Dylan Godbout is one of the best boy’s hockey players in the state. He’ll play for Wisconsin next year.

His father, Jason, played for the Gophers back in his day, but that’s where the differences stop.

“Skating and having a blast with my grandparents and my dad. It was a great time,” said Dylan, whose hockey upbringing was like many in Minnesota.

Dylan is a third-generation Hill-Murray hockey player. In 1991, his uncle and father won it all.

“He told me about his state tournament experience with the Pioneers,” said Dylan. “And I came here to do the same thing and we did that in 2020.”

When the elder Godbout won state, he was just a freshman. Nearly three decades later, Dylan was a sophomore, helping the Pioneers to their fourth state crown.

“We kind of had a very similar story, being the young guy on our team and just trying to do whatever we could to win a state tournament,” said Dylan.

This year, his role has changed. He’s the captain, scoring the vast majority of the goals for again, one of the best teams in the state.

“He’s a good leader and he’s a good teammate to these guys. He’s had a great career and he’s having a good year this year as well,” said Hill-Murray head coach Bill Lechner.

At Aldrich Arena, the tradition lives on. The trophies and memorabilia are dispersed on the concourse walls.

“Every time, for warmups we take a running lap around the rink and every time I look over here and I see my picture and I also see his picture,” Dylan said. “So it’s nice we have that family around the rink.”

After COVID-19 forced Hill-Murray out of the tournament in 2021, this year Dylan is hoping to one-up his dad.

“I knew I wanted to win one and we had that moment, but to get one more would mean the world to me,” he said.