ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Minnesota has new legislative and congressional district maps for the entire state.

The maps were drawn out by a five-judge panel that was appointed by the Supreme Court.

The maps show new divisions for Minnesota’s eight congressional districts. Despite some speculation that the 2020 Census would cause the state to lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the state retained its overall tally of eight.

Already, the two main candidates in the 2nd congressional district say they’re ready to fight for the seat under its newly-drawn boundaries, which represent possibly the most changed maps from the previous versions.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Angie Craig said she’s set to officially launch her reelection campaign in the coming weeks.

“While I am, of course, disappointed that the new boundaries do not include all of the cities and towns that I currently represent in Congress, I look forward to being the voice of several new communities across Minnesota. I look forward to earning voters’ support across the new MN-02 and ensuring that they have a voice in Washington who prioritizes them over special interests and works to find common ground,” Craig said.

Her Republican challenger, Tyler Kistner, said he’s excited to “grow our grassroots movement” in the counties included in the new 2nd district.

“Craig’s days in Congress are numbered. She continues to place the priorities of Joe Biden and her Washington allies above the interests of Minnesotans,” Kistner said, “I look forward to bringing an independent voice to Congress, and I will always work to put Minnesota first and prioritize finding common-sense solutions that benefit our communities.”

The Minnesota DFL chair Ken Martin issued a statement upon the release of the new maps.

“It will take some time for us to conduct a full analysis of these maps, but we are excited nonetheless to have this process conclude and have a clear sense of the political landscape in front of us,” he said. “Across Minnesota, local DFL Party organizing units will be working overtime to endorse our candidates in new districts and ensure our campaign infrastructure is ready to kick into high gear.”

Click below for more information on the 2022 congressional maps (all in .PDF form):