CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves will reportedly retain Patrick Beverley, who has become a vocal leader for the team and whose contract was set to expire after this season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Wolves and Beverley have agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. Beverley seemingly confirmed the report with a quote tweet on Twitter.

Beverley, 33, joined the Wolves via trade in August. This season, he is averaging 9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game.

As of Tuesday, the Wolves are 30-27, good for seventh in the Western Conference.