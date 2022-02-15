MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves will reportedly retain Patrick Beverley, who has become a vocal leader for the team and whose contract was set to expire after this season.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Wolves and Beverley have agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. Beverley seemingly confirmed the report with a quote tweet on Twitter.
🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️🐺 https://t.co/zu4IWznfgg
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 15, 2022
Beverley, 33, joined the Wolves via trade in August. This season, he is averaging 9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game.
As of Tuesday, the Wolves are 30-27, good for seventh in the Western Conference.