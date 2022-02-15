Vikings Will Reportedly Introduce New Coach Kevin O'Connell On ThursdayO'Connell and the Rams are still basking in the glow of a Super Bowl victory, and their celebratory parade is scheduled for Wednesday.

Kirk Cousins Was Better Than Patrick Mahomes Last Season, PFF SaysCousins -- who by PFF's own admission is "not one of the very best passers in the game" -- ranks 41st on the website's list of the 101 best players, while Mahomes comes in at 69th.

Timberwolves Reportedly Give Patrick Beverley 1-Year, $13M ExtensionThe Timberwolves will reportedly retain Patrick Beverley, who has become a vocal leader for the team and whose contract was set to expire after this season.

Matt Boldy's Hat Trick Powers Wild To A 7-4 Win Over Red WingsRookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.