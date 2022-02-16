MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill, a high school football player who was killed last week in north Minneapolis.
Police tell WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman that a man was arrested. However, investigators say that no further information will be released Wednesday so as to “protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns.”
More information will be made available in the days to come, police said.
Hill, 15, was the quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis. The honor roll student was gunned down on Feb. 9 after school at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.
The intersection is patrolled daily by the community outreach team We Push for Peace, but that day, members were attending the funeral of Jahamari Rice, a teenager who was shot outside a Richfield school just days before.
Family, friends, and teammates joined Hill’s mother at the hospital as he fought for his life, but he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
Hill was also part of a documentary slated to premiere on Showtime about North Community High’s football team. The documentary will aim to honor Hill’s life and spirit.
Hill’s funeral will be held at North Central University at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.