E.J. Liddell Leads No. 18 Ohio State To 70-45 Win Over Minnesota E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.

KAT Scores 39, Wolves Beat Hornets 126-120 In OvertimeKarl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 15 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-120 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Like Father, Like Son: H.S. Hockey Standout Dylan Godbout Works Toward Championship LegacyHill-Murray's Dylan Godbout is one of the best boy's hockey players in the state. He'll play for Wisconsin next year.

'He's Genuinely My Friend': Monticello Unified Programs Forging Lifelong BondsMinnesota is one of a handful of states where high schools are not required to have a formal relationship with the Special Olympics. But many do offer programs where kids of all ability levels spend time together, like in Monticello.