MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a north Minneapolis alley Tuesday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department said a ShotSpotter activation drew officers to an alley on the 3600 block of Fourth Street North in the city’s McKinley neighborhood around 8:20 p.m.
They found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Police said they do not know how he was shot, and they currently have no suspects.
This is the city’s eighth homicide of 2022, half of those coming just in the last week.