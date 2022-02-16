ST. PAUL (WCCO) — If you’re looking to legally bet on your favorite sports team in Minnesota, you could be in luck this year. State lawmakers propose making it happen.

This isn’t their first time attempting to push sports betting through, but now Minnesota is outnumbered. Thirty states (plus the District of Columbia) have some sort of legal sports betting. That includes all the states bordering Minnesota.

Supporters of a proposal at the Minnesota State Capitol say it’s time to finally catch up.

Any plan in Minnesota would need buy-in from the state’s casinos, operated by tribal governments. They have signaled they are more open to doing it.

Many states have models that allow bets inside casinos; some also allow wagers through mobile apps.

Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is leading the effort in the Minnesota House of Representatives, says Minnesota needs to have both of those elements in its program.

“I’m really optimistic that Minnesota will be able to place safe and legal bets in Minnesota by the time the 2022 NFL season kicks off, and if not then, by the time the Vikings play the Packers, for sure,” he said.

Stephenson hopes his legislation will be ready to go in a few weeks.

Wednesday afternoon Senate Republicans are set to unveil their plan for sports betting. If something happens this year, it’s likely to have bipartisan support.