ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the suspects in two recent daytime carjackings in Roseville.
Police in the northern Twin Cities suburb say both of the carjackings happened this week in the Rosedale Center parking lot. In both thefts, the suspects approached the victim, showed a gun and demanded keys. Both of the victims were women.
The first carjacking happened Monday afternoon, when a lone suspect stole a silver Dodge Charger. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the driver if she didn’t hand over her keys.
Authorities described the suspect as a 20-year-old man standing about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black, baggy sweatshirt and black jogger pants with a design on the calf.
The second carjacking happened Wednesday afternoon and involved two suspects. They approached the driver as she was exiting her Acura RDX. One of them told her to hand over her keys and pressed a pistol to her stomach.
In both carjackings, authorities believe the suspects watched their victims as they parked and then quickly approached them as they got out of their vehicles.
According to Roseville police, the suspects are believed to be involved in other car thefts across the metro area.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 651-792-7268. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.