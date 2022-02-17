MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Word that an arrest was made in the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill Jr. has spread quickly in the Twin Cities.

Yet, Minneapolis police are saying little about the arrest in connection to the shooting last week on the city’s northside.

Hill’s parents, Tuesday Sheppard and Deshaun Hill Sr., are still in disbelief over the loss of their only son. But news that an arrest was made in their son’s case triggered a strong response.

“I just want to know why,” Sheppard said. “Why did he do it? For what? That’s what we want to know.”

Tributes continue to pour into their north Minneapolis home. One of them is a set of candles showing Deshaun’s signature smile. Another was his most recent “A” Honor Roll award, which was dropped off by officials from North Community High School. Deshaun was the football team’s quarterback.

“He was an amazing kid,” his father said. “He was on his straight path to greatness…He was just my pride and joy.”

Although angry about the senseless crime, the teenager’s parents are thankful for police and the community.

“We want to thank the detectives, too, because they did work hard,” Hill Sr. said. “We appreciate what they did. We appreciate all the love and support.”

Through the pain, the parents are offering support to their son’s friends and classmates.

“Just don’t give up,” Sheppard said. “Don’t give up on your dreams.”

A nonprofit called Minnesota Teen Activists is planning to hold a benefit concert for Hill’s family Friday night. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Capri Theatre in north Minneapolis.